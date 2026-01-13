THE QUEEN OF MY HEART





Crowned with compassion The queen of my heart

From Mercy''s throne My celestial monarch

Sovereign of my soul Regina Thou art

Thou rulest with love The queen of my heart





How I long How I long to see your face

To feel your love and your soul's sweet embrace

In glory and peace In truth and in light

In the royal realm of everlasting life





Lead me on Guide me home when it's my time to go

Lead me on Guide me home Forget me not here below





Crowned with compassion The queen of my heart

From Mercy''s throne My celestial monarch

Sovereign of my soul Regina Thou art

Thou rulest with love The queen of my heart





In the house of the Father High up above

In God's kingdom of perfect love

Where all is good beautiful and true

With the angels and saints and with you





Lead me on Guide me home when it's my time to go

Lead me on Guide me home Forget me not here below





Crowned with compassion The queen of my heart

From Mercy''s throne My celestial monarch

Sovereign of my soul Regina Thou art

Thou rulest with love The queen of my heart

Thou rulest with love The queen of my heart





Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2026



