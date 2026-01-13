© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE QUEEN OF MY HEART
Crowned with compassion The queen of my heart
From Mercy''s throne My celestial monarch
Sovereign of my soul Regina Thou art
Thou rulest with love The queen of my heart
How I long How I long to see your face
To feel your love and your soul's sweet embrace
In glory and peace In truth and in light
In the royal realm of everlasting life
Lead me on Guide me home when it's my time to go
Lead me on Guide me home Forget me not here below
Crowned with compassion The queen of my heart
From Mercy''s throne My celestial monarch
Sovereign of my soul Regina Thou art
Thou rulest with love The queen of my heart
In the house of the Father High up above
In God's kingdom of perfect love
Where all is good beautiful and true
With the angels and saints and with you
Lead me on Guide me home when it's my time to go
Lead me on Guide me home Forget me not here below
Crowned with compassion The queen of my heart
From Mercy''s throne My celestial monarch
Sovereign of my soul Regina Thou art
Thou rulest with love The queen of my heart
Thou rulest with love The queen of my heart
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2026