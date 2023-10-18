Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
there is only one side and its the people , it's all a distraction,
channel image
Mike Martins Channel
123 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
55 views
Published 14 hours ago

there is only one side and its the people , it's all a distraction,

Keywords
warmore warthere is only one sideand its the peopleit all a distraction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket