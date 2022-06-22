Ukrainians Train Russian Army w/NATO Weapons

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Re-post R&U Videos - More NATO gifts to Russia with love from Severodonetsk“War Diary” project | Donbass | June of 2020
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"NATO weapons and NATO-trained Ukrainian instructors in Russian army"
https://youtu.be/ZcmJwtDllxk