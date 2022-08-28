MAN HEALS AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE WITH RAW FOOD

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
After decades of debilitating gastrointestinal issues, Max Kane, discovered the incredible health benefits from consuming raw dairy, specifically kefir, and made a complete recovery. He’s since founded FarmMatch.com to connect consumers directly with farmers, and hosted the Farm Fresh Food Event to bring together like minded people to discuss organic, mindful food.
#MaxKane #FarmMatch
POSTED: August 26, 2022
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