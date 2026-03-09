Face Severe Pressure and Hardship Without Succumbing to Panic or Anxiety - Gaylyn Williams

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Life can be very stressful, but our response to its trials and tribulations doesn’t have to be filled with panic or anxiety. After years of challenges - like watching her six-month-old son die and her fiance’ also passing away in an accident a month before their wedding day - Gaylyn Williams has learned to grapple with this truth. Gaylyn is the president of Relationship Resources and the author of All Stressed Up and Everywhere to Go! Solutions to De-Stressing Your Life and Recovering Your Sanity. How do you deal with stressful situations? Identify the core issue driving your fear and anxiety and deal with that root problem. Take time to sit with it. Find some quiet time every day to recalibrate and dig in deep to God’s Word. Each person carries anxiety and stress differently - find what works for you!
TAKEAWAYS
Stress often brings to the surface things that have been buried within us for quite some time
Trials and disappointments can add up over time and cause intense stress
Get to the root of your anxiety; what’s the real problem that is driving that fear
Sometimes, unrealistic expectations set us up for disappointment
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