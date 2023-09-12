Col. Rob Maness Speaks Out On 9/11: Pentagon Attack 9/11 Ushered In Patriot Act & End Of Privacy

Stew Peters Show





September 11, 2023





Did a plane really hit the Pentagon on September 11, 2001?

Col. Rob Maness was serving in the military at the Pentagon on 9/11 and he joins Stew to share his story.

Apparently, the Pentagon is so large Col. Maness did not feel the impact of an explosion and knew nothing was wrong until the building began to fill with smoke.

The attacks on September 11, 2001 sent the Pentagon into chaos.

Col Maness helped give first aid to the injured victims at the Pentagon.

Col Maness believes the official government narrative that a plane crashed into the Pentagon.

After 22 years there is now evidence that American or western intelligence agents were involved in the logistics that resulted in the 9/11 attacks.

It’s unbelievable that terrorists who learned to fly in small engine airplanes could then take over and pilot commercial airliners.

Each commercial airliner cockpit is different.

The terrorists would have had to have specific training to pilot giant commercial airliners.

Who provided this training?

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3gwn4a-col.-rob-maness-speaks-out-on-911-pentagon-attack-911-ushered-in-patriot-ac.html