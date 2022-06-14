Cepher: Answers for our Time with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Lt. Scott Bennett and Jessica Knock: 10th June 2022

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Points of discussion:: Bill Gates funded, George Soros assigned controller of all messages going forth from the attempted control of world media from Rome, continually branding such as our ultimate truth patriot, Scott Bennett, as controlled by Russia, since Scott, long ago, worked in the George Scherff (Bush) regime and while assigned to finding who all was funding terrorism, shocked all, in really finding every last account that really was funding terrorism. Those loaded with so called money and power, of course.