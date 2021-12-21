I Am Hacked, EP 5, The Dangers Online

I Am Hacked, EP 5, The Dangers OnlineWe seem to spend most of our lives online. We work, shop, learn, talk to friends, upload, download, share and like all day long! Almost everything we do is online. It’s often convenient and can even be fun, but all that digital technology comes at a price. You might be surprised to know how easily you could be hacked. Learn how to stay safe online and avoid falling victim to cybercrime with RT Documentary’s latest series. Do you know the rules of digital hygiene? Find out about the many types of cybercrime and the latest developments in the digital world: ‘I am Hacked’.Introduction to Safe Digital Life | I am Hacked. Episode 1How to Keep your Money away from Hackers | I am Hacked. Episode 2Your Digital Footprint, I am Hacked. Episode 3Privacy and anonymity online, I am Hacked. Episode 4