Miles Guo: The whole world is waiting for the next decisive event – when will the CCP openly offer military support to Russia?

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3/21/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The whole world is waiting for the next decisive event – when will the CCP openly offer military support to Russia? The CCP is bound to be taken down, with the only question being whether it will be eliminated by itself or by the whole world. Here are the two key issues: the collapse of the CCP’s real estate and the crash of the Hong Kong economy