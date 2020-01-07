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Sandy Hook Was Revenge by Israel (Michael Harris)
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145 views • January 07, 2020
Michael Harris, a one-time Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, cited “Israeli revenge” in, what he called, “the terrorist attack in Connecticut.” where their bullying in Washington has failed. Israel believes the US ‘threw them under the bus,’ particularly after the recent Gaza war, allowing Israel to be humiliated in the United Nations. They target the innocent, they target the children, they target women and they avoid the issue because they are angry,”Washington is terrified of Israel, their powerful lobby and its relationship with organized crime
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