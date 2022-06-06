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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Mr. Steve Bannon believes that we are heading towards an economic catastrophe, and the Chinese Communist Party is the root cause of everything. However, the elites around the world won’t hold the CCP accountable for what it has done to the world