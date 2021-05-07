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URGENT - They were proud to be vaccinated
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41 views • May 07, 2021
May 5th, 2021 : https://odysee.com/@Jean-Jacques-Crevecoeur:f/CHF-EN-01-YT:f
and https://fulllifechannel.com/v/337?channelName=JeanJacquesCrevecoeur
@Jean-Jacques-Crevecoeur : https://odysee.com/@Jean-Jacques-Crevecoeur:f
Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur - chaîne officielle
For months, governments have been hammering at us: “I wear a mask. I save lives. "
Now, the instruction would be more: “I'm sharing this video. I save lives. "
This little video presents a few people who were nevertheless very proud to be vaccinated… It killed them, sometimes very quickly (2 hours later), often in excruciating pain. Sometimes just in their sleep. A few tens of hundreds of thousands die or suffer from the side effects of these injections which are deceptively presented to us as vaccines. More than ever, these injections of genetically modified material put you at much greater risk than COVID itself. In addition, they absolutely do not immunize, they do not exempt you from wearing the mask and applying barrier gestures and they make you six times more contagious (and dangerous) than a non-injected one.
Share this video, and save lives. THANK YOU !
and https://fulllifechannel.com/v/337?channelName=JeanJacquesCrevecoeur
@Jean-Jacques-Crevecoeur : https://odysee.com/@Jean-Jacques-Crevecoeur:f
Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur - chaîne officielle
For months, governments have been hammering at us: “I wear a mask. I save lives. "
Now, the instruction would be more: “I'm sharing this video. I save lives. "
This little video presents a few people who were nevertheless very proud to be vaccinated… It killed them, sometimes very quickly (2 hours later), often in excruciating pain. Sometimes just in their sleep. A few tens of hundreds of thousands die or suffer from the side effects of these injections which are deceptively presented to us as vaccines. More than ever, these injections of genetically modified material put you at much greater risk than COVID itself. In addition, they absolutely do not immunize, they do not exempt you from wearing the mask and applying barrier gestures and they make you six times more contagious (and dangerous) than a non-injected one.
Share this video, and save lives. THANK YOU !
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