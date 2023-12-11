From a couple of years back. I was in my old stomping grounds of Playa Del Rey staying right on the beach. The place had a piano. A little beat up and out of tune from the salt air and such but it worked. One of my favorite pieces by Beethoven, Moonlight Sonata (The Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.