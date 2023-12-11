Create New Account
Moonlight Sonata
BodyMindSoul
Published Yesterday

From a couple of years back. I was in my old stomping grounds of Playa Del Rey staying right on the beach. The place had a piano. A little beat up and out of tune from the salt air and such but it worked. One of my favorite pieces by Beethoven, Moonlight Sonata (The Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor).

Keywords
musicsundayfundaynopractice

