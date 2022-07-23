Hunyuan 24 form posture 20 Punch hits the Ground

Twenty done, four more to go! We're almost through the Hunyuan 24 form.

The 24 form is the international standard for the Hunyuan style of Taijiquan. The purpose of this series is to help students with the choreography of the form. While the 24 form is the international standard, there is still a great deal of variation in the finer details.

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