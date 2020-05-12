© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Andreas Kalcker on CoronaVirus- Part Two
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
556 views • May 12, 2020
This is Part Two of my two part interview with Dr. Andreas Kalcker who is immersed in research on the COVID19 pandemic. Dr. Kalcker spoke to me from his lab in Spain where he is working tirelessly during the current pandemic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.