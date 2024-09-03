News, the Law, & Touching on the US as a Corporation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The news of the day is a bit slow so I'm going to hit a few things and then move into the law. There are a lot of things happening in the law and it is frankly being broken on a daily basis by our government officials. This has created a situation where anything related to the law has become ripe for conspiracy theory. The WHO Treaty will overrule our Constitution, the US is a corporation, we live under maritime law... we won't get anywhere near a full analysis of this but I want to touch on a few issues.