https://gettr.com/post/p271fwbf1df
01/30/2023 Cait Corrigan: We're seeing people being censored for so many different things in Twitter and Instagram. It's really a shame how we are now living in such a tyrannical society. CCP’s goal is to promote their own propaganda and spread it across every country around the world.
01/30/2023 凯特·科里根：我们看到有太多人出于各种原因被推特等社交媒体言论审查。生活在这样一个专制的社会中真的是耻辱。中共的目标是先推动自己的大外宣，然后将其传播到世界每个国家。
