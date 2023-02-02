© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p271fwbf1df
01/30/2023 Cait Corrigan: We're seeing people being censored for so many different things in Twitter and Instagram. It's really a shame how we are now living in such a tyrannical society. CCP’s goal is to promote their own propaganda and spread it across every country around the world.
01/30/2023 凯特·科里根：我们看到有太多人出于各种原因被推特等社交媒体言论审查。生活在这样一个专制的社会中真的是耻辱。中共的目标是先推动自己的大外宣，然后将其传播到世界每个国家。