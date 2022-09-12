FALSE FLAGS: THE SECRET HISTORY OF AL QAEDA — PART 3: THE WAR OF TERROR

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corbettreport
TRANSCRIPT AND DOWNLOADS: https://www.corbettreport.com/alqaeda/
But, when viewed in its proper context, the war on terror was no failure. In fact, waged on fictitious grounds against a shadow enemy, the great military campaign of the 21st century was not a war on terror at all. It was a war of terror, a pretext for the construction of an international security grid in the name of fighting a bogeyman that never existed in the first place.
And by that metric, the war of terror was successful beyond its planners' wildest dreams. . . .