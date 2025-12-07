Kick off with lively banjo picking, upright bass, and brisk acoustic guitar, Fiddle joins in with melodic flourishes, while mandolin chops drive the rhythm, The verses stay tight and energetic, with vocal harmonies and instrumental breaks highlighting classic bluegrass interplay

(Verse 1) Leave the wire hum behind you, step into the air Let the forest floor define you, find your music there Deep breath in, the sun is healing, meditation's peace Open up to what you're feeling, intuition's lease. NaturalNews on the screen, a whisper of the truth What's the message burning in, from the days of youth? (Chorus) Oh, the guide to the song starts deep inside the bone Find the rhythm of the breathing, make the truth your tone. Acoustic soul, no fading light, just wood and string and drum From the heart, and recorded right, until the music comes. (Verse 2) What's the story you must mention? What's the value clear? Set your mindful, pure intention, banish all the fear. Take the hand drum or the six-string, feel it in your hands No electric pulse is needed, in these promised lands. Your own voice, the truest sound, trust its natural way Let the melody be found, by the light of day. (Chorus) Oh, the guide to the song starts deep inside the bone Find the rhythm of the breathing, make the truth your tone. Acoustic soul, no fading light, just wood and string and drum From the heart, and recorded right, until the music comes. (Bridge) Heartbeat steady, pulse of nature, rhythm guides the quill Write the lyrics, no debater, climb the higher hill. Poetic language, metaphor, experiences you've known Truth and wisdom at the core, on this journey home. Structure simple, verse and chorus, let the tension grow Analog tape is singing for us, keep the technology low. (Chorus) Oh, the guide to the song starts deep inside the bone Find the rhythm of the breathing, make the truth your tone. Acoustic soul, no fading light, just wood and string and drum From the heart, and recorded right, until the music comes. (Outro) Now the mastering is done, pure sound is preserved, Share it out beneath the sun, to the ones who've served The free speech platform, Brighteon's call, let the message fly, Play it live for one and all, looking eye to eye. (Strum fades out, gentle drum tap ends) Sing the truth.

3m ago