CALM DOWN CELENTE, WHAT ARE YOU SO UPSET ABOUT #ukraine #stocks #bitcoin
151 views
Gerald Celente
21,066 views • Streamed live on Dec 20, 2022Zelensky and Biden Keep the Ukraine War Going, Stock Market Rigged...Access our premium content, https://trendsjournal.com/ Follow Gerald Celente on Twitter: http://twitter.com/geraldcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Facebook: http://facebook.com/gcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geraldcelen... Follow Gerald Celente on Gab: http://gab.com/geraldcelente Copyright © 2022 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.
Keywords
bitcoinweaponseconomyisraelfederal reservemoneypalestinewaranti-semitestocksukrainebanksinflationcelentegeraldtrends journalcrush
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos