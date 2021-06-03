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David Paulides and the Missing 411 Phenomenon | Adam's Den
Adam's Den
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113 views • June 03, 2021
The Missing 411 phenomenon, as presented by David Paulides, gathers missing persons cases that have baffled law enforcement professionals for almost a century. People are seemingly vanishing from the face of the Earth in unusual circumstances. When retrieved, their bodies are found in equally baffling circumstances - and, sometimes, they return alive.

The Fantastic Earth podcast delves into the natural, supernatural, and human wonders of the world.

David Paulides and the CanAm Missing Project:
🠺 https://www.canammissing.com/
🠺 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Paulides
🠺 https://www.coasttocoastam.com/guest/paulides-david-7318/

The Misappearance of Steven Kubacki, by Ellen Killoran:
🠺 https://ellenkilloran.substack.com/p/the-misappearance-of-steven-kubacki

An Investigation of the Missing411 Conspiracy, by Kyle Polich:
🠺 https://skepticalinquirer.org/2017/07/an-investigation-of-the-missing411-conspiracy/

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Copyright Disclaimer:

All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

#DavidPaulides #Missing411 #MissingPersons
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