Il Pianeta Terra è stato il primo Pianeta creato...

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* LA CREAZIONE SVELATA A CONCHIGLIA * - Riv. di Dio Padre - 30 nov 2013 - 08 lug 2014 """"""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""" « LA RIVELAZIONE » data a Conchiglia - « Bentornato Mio Signore - Il Grande Libro della Vita » - Nuovo Testamento del Terzo Millennio --- © Copyright 2000-2022 https://www.conchiglia.net https://www.conchiglia.mx """"""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""" Video realizzato il 7 agosto 2022 - Festa di Dio Padre - Music: Where Stars fall - by Scott Buckley – www.scottbuckley.com.au Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Licenza Licenza Attribuzione di Creative Commons (riutilizzo consentito)