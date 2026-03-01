BREAKING UPDATE!⚡️Chinese Ministry of Nat'l Defense RAILS against US genocidal regime

UPDATE: ⚡️BREAKING

Officially, Khamenei was killed in Israeli strikes.

"From Afghanistan to Iraq, from Syria to Libya — wherever America's war machine rolls through, the people there are plunged into misery."

Chinese Ministry of National Defense RAILS against the US genocidal regime....

"The United States is addicted to war. In 240-plus years of existence, only sixteen without war. 800+ military bases in 80+ countries."

⚡️ Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that US and Israeli attacks on Iran during negotiations are unacceptable