© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dark Outpost 07-22-2020 Foster Children Used As Human Guinea Pigs
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • July 28, 2020
Protect your family with this military grade Flashlight! Click Here!
http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code "David20 " for 20% OFF 🔦
An in-depth report outlines the disgusting history of foster child experimentation in our country that has been taking place for at least the past four decades, revealing how Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent names continue to abuse foster children left and right in the name of promoting “public health.”
And…
CNN Forces Sinclair Broadcast Group To Axe Interview With ‘Plandemic’ Author Dr Judy Mikovits
Plus…
An explosive UFO report in the New York Times mentions “off-world vehicles not made on this Earth” and reveals the Pentagon did not disband in UFO office in 2012, as previously understood. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost!
http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code "David20 " for 20% OFF 🔦
An in-depth report outlines the disgusting history of foster child experimentation in our country that has been taking place for at least the past four decades, revealing how Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent names continue to abuse foster children left and right in the name of promoting “public health.”
And…
CNN Forces Sinclair Broadcast Group To Axe Interview With ‘Plandemic’ Author Dr Judy Mikovits
Plus…
An explosive UFO report in the New York Times mentions “off-world vehicles not made on this Earth” and reveals the Pentagon did not disband in UFO office in 2012, as previously understood. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.