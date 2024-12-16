BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maria Zeee: Calin Georgescu Why The Global Deep State Fears This Man!
Tanjerea
Tanjerea
394 views • 4 months ago

Re-Run : In October 2024 Maria Zeee interviewed Calin Georgescu revealing his reasons for running in the Romanian Presidential Election. Former UN Special Rapporteur Calin Georgescu joins Maria Zeee to expose the inner workings of the UN, revealing their antihuman Agenda 2030 and announcing his Presidential run in Romania where he says he plans to remove globalist control and restore sovereignty to the country. Will he promise to exit the UN?

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harrisfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersnuclear-warmaria zeee
