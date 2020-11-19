When Will It End?

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When will it all end? Short answer is never. 2020 has been the year the deep state/globalists are making their move and going for broke to fully implement Agenda 21/The Great Reset and put you in your grave. They are showing their cards and don't intend to let the Covid 19 fiasco go to waste! I break down where I see things going if Joe Biden does take office in terms of how Covid 19 is handled. You won't find this anywhere else as this is 100% my own thought! Either way we are eventually headed for a civil war. Will WE THE PEOPLE stand up or just let all this take place?