BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump's Greenland Tariff Threat | Iranians Left Out In Cold By US | UK Starmer Squashes Free Speech
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1452 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
23 views • 1 day ago

World News Report: Trump unleashed a massive 10% tarrif threat on all European nations that push back on the US acquiring Greenland. Greenlanders and Danes alike are protesting and on edge. Updates on Venezuela and Iran as Trump backs down from military strike in support of dissidents. Meanwhile freespeech in the UK is taking a nasty turn for anyone questioning Starmer. Netherlands farmer advocate Eva was barred from entry and jail time threatened over jokes about the prime minister. And so much more! All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trumps-greenland-tariff-threat/

The Calendars are HERE! Order YOUR Homesteader's Almanac TODAY!!!!

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com


Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney


Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth


Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC



Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com


https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
trumpviraltucker carlsonworld newsfunconservative newsgreenlandeva vlaardingerbroekstarmergreenland tariffsfree speech ukeva banned from uk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Finn Heartley
Trump&#8217;s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Trump’s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Cassie B.
New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

Laura Harris
The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

News Editors
Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on &#8220;non-nude sexualized&#8221; AI content

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on “non-nude sexualized” AI content

Laura Harris
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy