The Globalists’ Disturbing Plan to Take Over the Food Supply. If you’ve wondered why climate change policies always seem to negatively impact farmers, it is not a coincidence.

The truth is that they’re trying to put farmers out of business.





But why? Well, if they succeed, then the pharmaceutical industry can essentially take over the food supply.





Catherine Austin Fitts warns, “Once they have control of your transactions, they can dictate your health policies, and they can dictate what food you can and cannot buy. So, if they don’t want you buying pizza, you can’t buy pizza. If they want you to buy pizza made with insect-based flour, that’s what you’re going to get.”





Fitts continued. “They’re literally planning on getting rid of all the farmers and instituting food created synthetically in manufacturing laboratories ... If they succeed in doing that, you and I will be eating lab-grown meat. That’s their plan.”





