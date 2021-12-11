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Vibes of Cosmos: Moon's Motion on the Circles of Latitude [10.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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93 views • December 11, 2021
'Example how the moon is moving day by day on the circles of latitude.'

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2,728 views Premiered 23 hours ago
Vibes of Cosmos
31.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tsEwb0fPbwU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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