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The Deadly Wound
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
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36 views • August 29, 2022

I'll never forget the day I saw this detail of prophecy, as it was huge turning point in seeing all the rest of the eschatological puzzle pieces fitting together!   We pray that it will be a turning point for many of you as well, who may still be scrwtching your heads wondering why the corporate church system "interpretations" of the end times seem so hard to understand!

Originally uploaded in 2012, we've since only found additional evidences that have solidified this explanation, where knowing just the few minutes of history in this video is a huge clue in not only understanding the Bible's prophecy, but also in our seeing the real facade over today's globalist cabal, and how things like "the Club of Rome" fit in, etc.

Keywords
prophecyvaticanend timesromefuturismpapacythe beasteschatologyhistoricismpreterismreal interpretation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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