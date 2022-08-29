The Deadly Wound

I'll never forget the day I saw this detail of prophecy, as it was huge turning point in seeing all the rest of the eschatological puzzle pieces fitting together! We pray that it will be a turning point for many of you as well, who may still be scrwtching your heads wondering why the corporate church system "interpretations" of the end times seem so hard to understand!

Originally uploaded in 2012, we've since only found additional evidences that have solidified this explanation, where knowing just the few minutes of history in this video is a huge clue in not only understanding the Bible's prophecy, but also in our seeing the real facade over today's globalist cabal, and how things like "the Club of Rome" fit in, etc.