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"Over The Tops Of The Buildings" - NYC, False Prophets, Idols, Tsunamis and Aliens
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376 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Vision of destruction of New York City- for false worship, breaking God's natural order, idol worship, murder, abortion, lack of brotherly love and deception- God promises fiery judgement on New York, Rhode Island, Ellis Island, Providence Island etc. Live prophetic words at the end- idols will be destroyed, false prophets will be struck, non-human life will be seen more clearly than ever before in America's skies. Focus on the message and not the messenger- read Ezekiel 2 and 3- Do not be that person God is referring to. Isaiah 9:10-21, study this passage- it's the most frequent verses God uses about the U.S.A.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/03/over-the-tops-of-the-buildings-march-2-2021/
ARROWS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/arrows-june-7-2019/
ARROWS VIDEO : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGl5TsRDlg4&;lc=UgzDw69CryiBua-0V2B4AaABAg
STAY TRUE TO YOUR ASSIGNED GENDER PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/stay-true-to-your-assigned-gender-june-21-2019/
STAY TRUE TO YOUR ASSIGNED GENDER PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/stay-true-to-your-assigned-gender-pt-2-june-21-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Vision of destruction of New York City- for false worship, breaking God's natural order, idol worship, murder, abortion, lack of brotherly love and deception- God promises fiery judgement on New York, Rhode Island, Ellis Island, Providence Island etc. Live prophetic words at the end- idols will be destroyed, false prophets will be struck, non-human life will be seen more clearly than ever before in America's skies. Focus on the message and not the messenger- read Ezekiel 2 and 3- Do not be that person God is referring to. Isaiah 9:10-21, study this passage- it's the most frequent verses God uses about the U.S.A.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/03/over-the-tops-of-the-buildings-march-2-2021/
ARROWS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/arrows-june-7-2019/
ARROWS VIDEO : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGl5TsRDlg4&;lc=UgzDw69CryiBua-0V2B4AaABAg
STAY TRUE TO YOUR ASSIGNED GENDER PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/stay-true-to-your-assigned-gender-june-21-2019/
STAY TRUE TO YOUR ASSIGNED GENDER PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/stay-true-to-your-assigned-gender-pt-2-june-21-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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