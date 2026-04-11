Climate Lockdown, Rise of A.I., Vaccine Injury ~ They Want Us All Lockdown ~

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In today's discussion we will talk about Robert Kennedy Junior's new campaign to get the BPA / Microplastics out of our water, & a new pod cast that he will be hosting to talk about the truth and clearing the path from all the lies we have been forced to accept. We will also talk about Covid vaccine injury along with non-vaccinated alternative blood doner supply of blood for the purpose of transfusions. We will also talk about A.I. and the American push back on A.I. technology and the climate lockdown possibility due to air pollution. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 471: CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS, AI EXPANSION, AND COVID VACCINE INJURY.
References:
- e471: THE HIGHWIRE: CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS, AI EXPANSION, AND COVID VACCINE INJURY
https://rumble.com/v78a2se-episode-471-climate-lockdowns-ai-expansion-and-covid-vaccine-injury.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c