Muhammad Ali And The War Hero

On the night of March 15th 1973, in NBC's Studio 6B, the Tonight Show, starring Johnny Carson, had two special guests. One guest was a highly decorated Colonel James Patterson, 42, who had earned his awards during the Vietnam War.
The second guest was Muhammad Ali, the Heavyweight champion of the world, and he was appearing on the show to discuss his upcoming fight against Ken Norton.
What happened on that show was something truly amazing and was destined to change two lives forever.
