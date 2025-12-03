BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Muhammad Ali And The War Hero
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
31 views • 1 day ago

On the night of March 15th 1973, in NBC's Studio 6B, the Tonight Show, starring Johnny Carson, had two special guests. One guest was a highly decorated Colonel James Patterson, 42, who had earned his awards during the Vietnam War.

The second guest was Muhammad Ali, the Heavyweight champion of the world, and he was appearing on the show to discuss his upcoming fight against Ken Norton.

What happened on that show was something truly amazing and was destined to change two lives forever.


Video Source:

Muhammad Ali Stories

Closing Theme Music:

'In The Autumn Of Life' by Frank Lopez

Westcombe Music Library

﻿﻿Video editing software using CapCut (CapCut.com)

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Muhammad Ali Stories, or CapCut and this channel.


cl wed20:41

Keywords
vietnam warcassius claythe late showjames pattersonmuhammad alijohnny carson showcolonel james pattersonworld heavyweight championship fight 1973
