JOE ROGAN... THOUGHTS ON CRAZY VAXXED THAT VIRTUE SIGNAL

Stupid woman tweets:
I will never regret the vaccine. Even if it turns out I injected actual poison and have only days to live. My heart was in the right place. I got vaccinated out of love, while antivaxxers did everything out of hate. If I have to die because of my love for the world then so be it. But I will never regret or apologize for it.
Joe Rogan addresses the stupidity of the comments above...
THIS VIDEO IS UNDER FAIR USE: ALL CREDITS GO TO THE CREATOR.
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/AUOx_bBLams
SECOND SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v23y5kg--joe-rogan-sends-an-epic-wake-up-call-to-the-covidians.html
