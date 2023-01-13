JOE ROGAN... THOUGHTS ON CRAZY VAXXED THAT VIRTUE SIGNAL

Stupid woman tweets:

I will never regret the vaccine. Even if it turns out I injected actual poison and have only days to live. My heart was in the right place. I got vaccinated out of love, while antivaxxers did everything out of hate. If I have to die because of my love for the world then so be it. But I will never regret or apologize for it.

Joe Rogan addresses the stupidity of the comments above...

