JOE ROGAN... THOUGHTS ON CRAZY VAXXED THAT VIRTUE SIGNAL
Published 19 hours ago

Stupid woman tweets:

I will never regret the vaccine.  Even if it turns out I injected actual poison and have only days to live.  My heart was in the right place. I got vaccinated out of love, while antivaxxers did everything out of hate.  If I have to die because of my love for the world then so be it.  But I will never regret or apologize for it.

Joe Rogan addresses the stupidity of the comments above...

THIS VIDEO IS UNDER FAIR USE:  ALL CREDITS GO TO THE CREATOR. 

SOURCE: https://youtu.be/AUOx_bBLams

SECOND SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v23y5kg--joe-rogan-sends-an-epic-wake-up-call-to-the-covidians.html

