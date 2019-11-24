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The INFAMOUS DR. KARL
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27 views • November 24, 2019
In this episode of the DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE CONSPIRACY NETWORK broadcast, GIBBY interviews the "Last surviving member of OPERATION PAPERCLIP',Dr Karl NUNDRUM.
Created by DAN C. KUBAT and Ken Laramay.
Written by WADE KUBAT
Voices and Music by Mike G.Mullen, Positrosmic Music. Positrosmic.com
Dr. Karl voiced by Mark Alexander Herz
Created by DAN C. KUBAT and Ken Laramay.
Written by WADE KUBAT
Voices and Music by Mike G.Mullen, Positrosmic Music. Positrosmic.com
Dr. Karl voiced by Mark Alexander Herz
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