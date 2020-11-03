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Agenda 21 “Sustainable Goals” Completely EXPOSED
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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180 views • November 03, 2020
This short video explains how the United Nation’s “Sustainable Goals” are cover ups for the actual objectives behind each goal. Each goal today, has already been played out, such as the promotion of LGBTQ & Weather Control.

It’s only a matter of time when each of these objectives have been fully completely in which our freedoms, liberties, privacy, and sovereignty is abolished.

Original video by Venessa Beeley: https://youtu.be/EH272NCMm-g

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Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.

#Agenda21 #Agenda21Explained #Convid19

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vaccinescensorshipmind controlcommunismpropagandaunainwo1984manipulationagenda 21predictive programmingtranshumanismcoronamasksmsm liesquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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