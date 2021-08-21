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Vaxxed Trifecta: Magnetic, Barcoded, and bioluminescent + Bluetooth Enabled!
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9164 views • August 21, 2021
Vaxxed Trifecta: Magnetic, Barcoded, and bioluminescent + Bluetooth Enabled!
Vaxxed Trifecta: Magnetic, Barcoded, and bioluminescent + Bluetooth Enabled!
Would love for more people to confirm this. ALSO, check them with a blacklight to see if the lucerase glows...
VAXXED: Magnets sticking to people
https://divinelove777.wordpress.com/2021/05/30/vaxxed-magnets-sticking-to-people/
GRAPHENE OXIDE : The reason they're banning NAC supplements
https://raypeatforum.com/community/threads/graphene-oxide-the-reason-theyre-banning-nac-supplements.41309/page-6
Truth Unmasked
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
Stay Away From The Vaxxed, It Is Official, From Pfizer’s Own Documents
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/04/stay-away-from-the-vaxxed-it-is-official-from-pfizers-own-documents-2671454.html
Pfizer Officail Doc: https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2020/11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020_Pfizer_BioNTech.pdf#page67
Ways mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines Could Harm the Unvaccinated Explored
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/ways-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-could-harm-unvaccinated-explored-depth-livestream-rep
Studies Show that Vaccinated Individuals Spread Disease
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2015/02/02/702199/10118172/en/Studies-Show-that-Vaccinated-Individuals-Spread-Disease.html
Rotavirus vaccines: viral shedding and risk of transmission
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18922486/
Detection of fecal shedding of rotavirus vaccine in infants following their first dose of pentavalent rotavirus vaccine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21477676/
Vaxxed Trifecta: Magnetic, Barcoded, and bioluminescent + Bluetooth Enabled!
Would love for more people to confirm this. ALSO, check them with a blacklight to see if the lucerase glows...
VAXXED: Magnets sticking to people
https://divinelove777.wordpress.com/2021/05/30/vaxxed-magnets-sticking-to-people/
GRAPHENE OXIDE : The reason they're banning NAC supplements
https://raypeatforum.com/community/threads/graphene-oxide-the-reason-theyre-banning-nac-supplements.41309/page-6
Truth Unmasked
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
Stay Away From The Vaxxed, It Is Official, From Pfizer’s Own Documents
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/04/stay-away-from-the-vaxxed-it-is-official-from-pfizers-own-documents-2671454.html
Pfizer Officail Doc: https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2020/11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020_Pfizer_BioNTech.pdf#page67
Ways mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines Could Harm the Unvaccinated Explored
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/ways-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-could-harm-unvaccinated-explored-depth-livestream-rep
Studies Show that Vaccinated Individuals Spread Disease
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2015/02/02/702199/10118172/en/Studies-Show-that-Vaccinated-Individuals-Spread-Disease.html
Rotavirus vaccines: viral shedding and risk of transmission
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18922486/
Detection of fecal shedding of rotavirus vaccine in infants following their first dose of pentavalent rotavirus vaccine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21477676/
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