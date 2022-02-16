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United Network News - Live@5 - Musk's Brain Implants, World Athletes To Follow Djokovic, Pfizer Kicked Out Of India & China Plus...
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290 views • February 16, 2022
* Pfizer running out of options as both 'leading world powers' India & China refuse to regulate and pass the stage three trial vaccine for their public. Both countries start giving out 'Med Packs' instead 'such as' vitamins, Zinc etc as no side-effects. Watch their cases plummit!
* A law suit hits Elon Musk over his manufacturing of brain chips
* 'Freemason' Novak Djokovic defends his decision not to use a trial vaccine on a BBC interview Plus...
Catch up with humanities TRUE past and future (here) https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
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[MIRRIORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/620c32b55faff6001cdd0ba8/Live@5-with-Steffen-Rowe-21522
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* A law suit hits Elon Musk over his manufacturing of brain chips
* 'Freemason' Novak Djokovic defends his decision not to use a trial vaccine on a BBC interview Plus...
Catch up with humanities TRUE past and future (here) https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
[MIRRIORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/620c32b55faff6001cdd0ba8/Live@5-with-Steffen-Rowe-21522
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
bump PLATFORMS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
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