PUTIN - "Today's Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure Are Partly a Response to the Attack on Sevastopol, But it's Not All We Could Do". - 103122

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Today's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are partly a response to the attack on Sevastopol, but it's not all we could do - Putin
Putin's statements at the press conference following the trilateral meeting in Sochi:
- Ukrainian drones were going into the corridor where the grain was being taken out;
- The drones carried up to 500 kg of explosives;
- Russia does not end participation in the grain deal, but suspends it;
- The bombing of Nord Streams is clearly an act of terrorism;
- Today's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are partly a response to the attack on Sevastopol.