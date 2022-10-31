PUTIN - "Today's Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure Are Partly a Response to the Attack on Sevastopol, But it's Not All We Could Do". - 103122

Today's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are partly a response to the attack on Sevastopol, but it's not all we could do - Putin

Putin's statements at the press conference following the trilateral meeting in Sochi:

- Ukrainian drones were going into the corridor where the grain was being taken out;

- The drones carried up to 500 kg of explosives;

- Russia does not end participation in the grain deal, but suspends it;

- The bombing of Nord Streams is clearly an act of terrorism;

- Today's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are partly a response to the attack on Sevastopol.








