Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PUTIN - "Today's Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure Are Partly a Response to the Attack on Sevastopol, But it's Not All We Could Do". - 103122
97 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 23 days ago |

Today's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are partly a response to the attack on Sevastopol, but it's not all we could do - Putin

Putin's statements at the press conference following the trilateral meeting in Sochi:

- Ukrainian drones were going into the corridor where the grain was being taken out;

- The drones carried up to 500 kg of explosives;

- Russia does not end participation in the grain deal, but suspends it;

- The bombing of Nord Streams is clearly an act of terrorism;

- Today's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are partly a response to the attack on Sevastopol.



Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket