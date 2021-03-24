The Epochal Business Opportunity That Defines A New Era

True paradigm shifts rarely happen. When they do the benefits are incalculable. Think of the transition between feudalism and industrialization or the changes wrought by the electronic revolution. Paradigm shifts are less about technology and physical structures than about the raising of consciousness. How long did man look at sand before he realized he could turn it into circuits? Look at hierarchies of power or at a steep gradient of authority and imagine them flattened. Equality is the promise of populism and democracy, a promise that could not be realized in the previous epoch’s cultural framework. But imagine the political and economic benefits of having the promise of populism and democracy realized? Are you in? This short video is your introduction to the greatest epochal change ever conceived.