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The Epochal Business Opportunity That Defines A New Era
The Hard Right View
The Hard Right View
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20 views • March 24, 2021
True paradigm shifts rarely happen. When they do the benefits are incalculable. Think of the transition between feudalism and industrialization or the changes wrought by the electronic revolution. Paradigm shifts are less about technology and physical structures than about the raising of consciousness. How long did man look at sand before he realized he could turn it into circuits? Look at hierarchies of power or at a steep gradient of authority and imagine them flattened. Equality is the promise of populism and democracy, a promise that could not be realized in the previous epoch’s cultural framework. But imagine the political and economic benefits of having the promise of populism and democracy realized? Are you in? This short video is your introduction to the greatest epochal change ever conceived.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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