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Avi Lipkin - His political party - Trump and Netanyahu
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22 views • September 06, 2019
Avi Lipkin is a author, lecturer and considered by many the #1 foremost expert on the Middle East. Avi has now officially started the first Judeo-Christian party in the Israeli Gov. In this video episode, Avi gives an update on the Bible Bloc Party and talks in detail about Trump and Netanyahu, plus more.
ATN World News - http://www.atnworldnews.com/
ATN World News - http://www.atnworldnews.com/
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