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Where Does It End? New ‘Monarch’ Brain Device Approved for ADHD
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16 views • January 20, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Aug 4, 2019. This video had 17,863 views and 944 likes.
Learn more about SPAC! — Stop the Psychiatric Abuse of Children! @ https://breggin.com/childrens-page/ This video is another creative masterpiece from Truthstream Media @ https://youtu.be/YXCpLNoE1xk and https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUTHstreammedia/ Support Truthstream Media on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia
Learn more about SPAC! — Stop the Psychiatric Abuse of Children! @ https://breggin.com/childrens-page/ This video is another creative masterpiece from Truthstream Media @ https://youtu.be/YXCpLNoE1xk and https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUTHstreammedia/ Support Truthstream Media on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia
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