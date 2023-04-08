Create New Account
Dying from a heart attack at 28 years old is the new normal 💉🪦
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago
“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe shows ARE POSTPONED from this Friday, April 7 and this Saturday, April 8 due to the sudden, unexpected and tragic passing of our friend and cast member, Lance Maloney, age 28. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. He was a gentle giant and a fun person who was greatly loved and who will be greatly missed. The theater lights must go dark in his honor.”

Lance Maloney 💉🪦

#FullyVaccinated #DiedSuddenly

(April 2023) 🇺🇸 Wisconsin

Credit: Vance Murphy 🙏

Source @Covid BC

wisconsinfully vaccinateddied suddenlylance maloney

