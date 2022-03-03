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Justin Trudeau's New Scandal: His Deputy Prime Minister (Chrystia Freeland) is a Closet Ukranian Neo-Nazi
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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142 views • March 03, 2022
During the Truckers For Freedom Convoy Justin Trudeau called everyday working Canadian's Nazi's, fascists and swastika flag waving white supremists. Over the past weekend his Deputy Prime Minister and a Ukraine born grandaughter of a Nazi sympathizer was featured in the front line of a Free Ukraine protest march in Toronto with the cities Mayor (John Tory) was photographed on Sunday holding a scarf promoting a far-right Ukrainian Nationalist movement linked to Neo-Nazis and extremism. Not long after posting the photo, which also shows Toronto Mayor John Tory, on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, the posts were deleted and the message was reposted on Twitter with a different photo, in which the scarf was no longer visible. Canada's legacy media gave our little Ms. Hitler a pass and did not cover it. Good thing that we have independent media sources like Candice Malcolm from the blog 'True North' who have covered her gaslighting this - well aware - slip-up in being photographed with a pro Ukraine Neo-Nazi Nationalist symbolic scarf. Freeland or a member of her staff inadvertently shared the photo on her own social media accounts, apparently ignorant of the radical far-right movement the scarf represents. The image shows Freeland holding the red and black flag, which reads, "Slavia Ukraine!"


Related video:

The fog of war takes over Ukraine
True North YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThKSLX1GZuw&;t=1s

'He Owes Me An Apology': Jewish MP Demands Trudeau Apologize After 'Swastika' Comments
Forbes News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kw8Wg2eFJV4

Related links:

https://aspeninstitutekyiv.org/en/khrystia-friland-skladaie-povnovazhennia-chlenkyni-nahliadovoi-rady-aspen-instytutu-kyiv/

https://tnc.news/2022/02/28/freeland-caught-holding-pro-nazi-banner-at-ukraine-protest/

https://www.ibtimes.sg/who-chrystia-freeland-canadian-deputy-pm-caught-holding-pro-nazi-banner-during-ukraine-protest-63077?utm_source=social&;utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=/who-chrystia-freeland-canadian-deputy-pm-caught-holding-pro-nazi-banner-during-ukraine-protest-63077

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-trudeau-accuses-conservatives-of-standing-with-people-who-wave/

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