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Marine Le Pen suggests Washington compensate France for potential economic losses
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20 views • April 22, 2022
RT.
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who has railed against anti-Russia sanctions on oil and gas imports, claims the French public should not be made to pay for the government’s positions. She has suggested that the U.S. should compensate Paris for potential economic losses from the boycott. Gas and electricity prices might spike six-fold for the French, should the EU comply with Washington’s recommendations to cut Russian energy supplies, Le Pen claims.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11kklh-marine-le-pen-suggests-washington-compensate-france-for-potential-economic-.html
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who has railed against anti-Russia sanctions on oil and gas imports, claims the French public should not be made to pay for the government’s positions. She has suggested that the U.S. should compensate Paris for potential economic losses from the boycott. Gas and electricity prices might spike six-fold for the French, should the EU comply with Washington’s recommendations to cut Russian energy supplies, Le Pen claims.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11kklh-marine-le-pen-suggests-washington-compensate-france-for-potential-economic-.html
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