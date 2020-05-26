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BRIGANDINE: Equipment & Item Guide 🧭
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5 views • May 26, 2020
Equipment & Items Guide for Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia!
Here, I will show you how to equip your gear.
--The types of gear
-- Elemental Orb pairing
--Brigandine 'Ruler armor' Theory
--Colorful gear descriptors & the Star rating
I will also cover your essential Items.
--How to find them
--Comparing different Star ratings
--Items that boost proficiency
--Items that bring back your lost monsters
I hope you found this guide helpful and useful. I am pretty ecstatic to bring you this! I hope you enjoy and please leave some of your past experiences as wel! :)
I'll update more information when NEW material is released or uncovered.
Buy the English physical copy at LIMITED RUN GAMES ✔️ https://limitedrungames.com/
Basic game source ✔️ https://limitedrungames.com/collections/neo-frontpage/products/switch-limited-run-71-brigandine
Limited Edition source ✔️ https://limitedrungames.com/collections/neo-frontpage/products/switch-limited-run-71-brigandine-collectors-edition
~
BRIGANDINE RESOURCES:
📌 Brigandine Community : https://brigandine.enjin.com
📌 Discord : https ://discord.gg/qyaAHkM
📌 The Legend of Runersia website: https://brigandine.happinet-games.com...
Social Media:
💪Tip/ Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=OrhfdP4vNcx68mdePVsad7mcp_E5ZNEYrGlFtO5uhPENwpMkahjuMmr7MZ82b4Rok3K_tG&country.x=US&locale.x=US
🤠 Discord : https://discord.gg/g7g6JH7
🔮 Brigandine : https://brigandine.enjin.com
🐎 Twitter : https://twitter.com/VeracityTrigger
🧲 Watch me live at https://www.twitch.tv/veracitytrigger
Music : EpicZEVEN https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCevcqix3SqL968NG5ydN1aQ
BRIGANDINE BROS!
🙂 Raging Paul on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRdjAop0wiqDSO-RhUgmEPg
🙂 Valkos Lunari on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/valkoslunari
🙂 Frost PDP on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNUz_uOt5oPl2VPWWClUwOQ
Game Trailers~
Watch Nintendo Direct Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsq7K...
Brigandine The Legend Of Runersia, Available June 25-2020 [ Rated T ]
🤠 VT
#brigandinethelegendofrunersia #cowboybrigandine #veracitytrigger
Here, I will show you how to equip your gear.
--The types of gear
-- Elemental Orb pairing
--Brigandine 'Ruler armor' Theory
--Colorful gear descriptors & the Star rating
I will also cover your essential Items.
--How to find them
--Comparing different Star ratings
--Items that boost proficiency
--Items that bring back your lost monsters
I hope you found this guide helpful and useful. I am pretty ecstatic to bring you this! I hope you enjoy and please leave some of your past experiences as wel! :)
I'll update more information when NEW material is released or uncovered.
Buy the English physical copy at LIMITED RUN GAMES ✔️ https://limitedrungames.com/
Basic game source ✔️ https://limitedrungames.com/collections/neo-frontpage/products/switch-limited-run-71-brigandine
Limited Edition source ✔️ https://limitedrungames.com/collections/neo-frontpage/products/switch-limited-run-71-brigandine-collectors-edition
~
BRIGANDINE RESOURCES:
📌 Brigandine Community : https://brigandine.enjin.com
📌 Discord : https ://discord.gg/qyaAHkM
📌 The Legend of Runersia website: https://brigandine.happinet-games.com...
Social Media:
💪Tip/ Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=OrhfdP4vNcx68mdePVsad7mcp_E5ZNEYrGlFtO5uhPENwpMkahjuMmr7MZ82b4Rok3K_tG&country.x=US&locale.x=US
🤠 Discord : https://discord.gg/g7g6JH7
🔮 Brigandine : https://brigandine.enjin.com
🐎 Twitter : https://twitter.com/VeracityTrigger
🧲 Watch me live at https://www.twitch.tv/veracitytrigger
Music : EpicZEVEN https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCevcqix3SqL968NG5ydN1aQ
BRIGANDINE BROS!
🙂 Raging Paul on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRdjAop0wiqDSO-RhUgmEPg
🙂 Valkos Lunari on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/valkoslunari
🙂 Frost PDP on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNUz_uOt5oPl2VPWWClUwOQ
Game Trailers~
Watch Nintendo Direct Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsq7K...
Brigandine The Legend Of Runersia, Available June 25-2020 [ Rated T ]
🤠 VT
#brigandinethelegendofrunersia #cowboybrigandine #veracitytrigger
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