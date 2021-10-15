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Flying High on Aspartame
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137 views • October 15, 2021
Expert witnesses, doctors and pilots reveal the dangers of flying while consuming Aspartame in diet drinks. Link to Ches Powers 4 part article:
https://magnesiumandhealth.com/flight-safety/
For more information about artificial sweeteners:
https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com
view comics only:
https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial
Feel free to download, embed and distribute for non-commercial purposes.
Credits:
Bird song SFX: Freesound.org
(Creative Commons. This work is licensed
under the Creative Commons 0 License)
Voices: Talkia & Free Text-To-Speech
(commercial licence) TTSMP3.com
SFX: © bbc.co.uk BBC 2021
Music: purple-planet.com
Comic making software: Pixton .com
Editing: Filmora
https://magnesiumandhealth.com/flight-safety/
For more information about artificial sweeteners:
https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com
view comics only:
https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial
Feel free to download, embed and distribute for non-commercial purposes.
Credits:
Bird song SFX: Freesound.org
(Creative Commons. This work is licensed
under the Creative Commons 0 License)
Voices: Talkia & Free Text-To-Speech
(commercial licence) TTSMP3.com
SFX: © bbc.co.uk BBC 2021
Music: purple-planet.com
Comic making software: Pixton .com
Editing: Filmora
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