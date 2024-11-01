Should Christians Practice Martial Arts? (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/ta-mcmahon-gaylene-goodroad-part-2
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call with T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. It’s great to have you along. In today’s program, Tom continues his conversation with Gaylene Goodroad, author of an excellent little booklet titled My Life in “The Way”, addressing the spiritual content of martial arts. Now, along with his guest, here’s TBC executive director Tom McMahon.
Tom: Thanks, Gary. Well, I’m returning with our guest Gaylene Goodroad, and she earned two degrees, black belt degrees, in karate do, and… But more than that, as I listened to Gaylene give her testimony and the presentation that she gave, she’s really studied this stuff. And, Gaylene, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.
Gaylene: Thanks for having me back, Tom.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall