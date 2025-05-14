Israeli strike in Gaza flattening a residential building - Palestinian media

Smoke rises from ANOTHER Israeli strike in Gaza

As explosions rang out at European Hospital to the south, this strike flattened a residential building in the north, Palestinian media says.

Adding: Kangaroo court: Were Gaza warrants a FIG LEAF for ICC chief prosecutor’s sex scandal?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has got mired in a sex scandal involving chief prosecutor Karim Khan — who issued arrest warrants for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.

What's known so far?

🔺 Karim Khan, a British lawyer and the ICC’s chief prosecutor since 2021, allegedly forced his female assistant into non-consensual sex multiple times during missions to New York, Colombia, Congo, Chad, Paris, and at The Hague, per the Wall Street Journal.

🔺 The victim, a Malaysian lawyer in her 30s, stayed in the job fearing retaliation and the loss of a top post that helped cover her dying mother’s medical bills, according to her testimony.

🔺 She also worried that going public would undermine Khan’s investigation into Israeli war crimes in Gaza, which she viewed as vital.

🔺 She reported the abuse to ICC colleagues on April 29, 2024. Shortly after learning this, Khan announced he was seeking arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and defense minister.

🔺 On November 21, 2024, the ICC formally issued warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and a former Hamas commander over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Questionable timing

🔺 Critics argue Khan’s arrest warrants were less about justice and more a smokescreen to deflect from his own sex scandal.

🔺 Seizing the moment, Israel urged the ICC to withdraw the warrants and suspend its broader war crimes probe, per The Times of Israel.

Khan’s move exposes ICC’s fragility

🔺 France and Germany, once staunch ICC backers, signaled they wouldn’t arrest Netanyahu.

🔺 Hungary refused to act on the warrant during Netanyahu’s visit and announced its exit from the ICC.

🔺 With no enforcement power and a scandal at its core, the ICC’s credibility and impartiality now face serious scrutiny.

