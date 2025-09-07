IEC: Use case session 2 – Sensor technology / General purpose technology and dual use concerns - Healthcare / Diversity and liability concerns AI with "Trust"

Use case session 1 – Healthcare / Diversity and liability concerns AI with Trust https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tt7BgfV1JLQ

IEC: Use case session 2 – Sensor technology / General purpose technology and dual use concerns

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPaCB2QKZlM

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

Let's Unpack The President Trump And Bill Gates Maralago Dinner 2025 https://rumble.com/v6yjpno-lets-unpack-the-president-trump-and-bill-gates-maralago-dinner-2025.html

Digital Security Biotechnology Israel https://search.brave.com/search?q=digital+security+%26+biotechnology+isreal&source=android&summary=1&conversation=dfbe556da9b8e49dfc76a3

biocybersecurity synthetic biotechnology intrabody

https://search.brave.com/search?q=biocybersecurity+synthetic+biotechnology+intrabody&source=android&summary=1&conversation=5636314172a8056a14d908

Bioconvergence Israel USA https://search.brave.com/search?q=bioconvergence+isreal%2C+usa&source=web&summary=1&conversation=7505b1432b8d20ddf23ba4

Biodigital Convergence Canada https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+canada&source=web&summary=1&conversation=f23b8ff79b8ea3b8fd24a8

biodigital convergence horizon2020 https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+horizon2020&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9a0a9173aec8e613219528

The biodigital convergence: Cross-cutting policy implications 2024-12-24 https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/12/24/biodigit-convergence-implication/index.shtml

2024 IEEE International Conference on Smart Computing (SMARTCOMP)

The Internet of Bio-Nano Things — Smart Computing in the Human Body https://www.computer.org/csdl/proceedings-article/smartcomp/2024/499400a002/1YQ8ozuNYWc

Project | IoBNT

Duration: 01/01/2024 - 12/31/2026

Internet of Bio-Nano-Things https://www.dfki.de/en/web/research/projects-and-publications/project/iobnt

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) https://niroglobal.com/bill-melinda-gates-foundation-bmgf/